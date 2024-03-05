Under the Auld Pump: League administrator passionate about sport's growth

Major redevelopment works at Hamilton's Melville Oval will see Hamilton playing four games at Dunkeld, four at Hawkesdale and one at Port Fairy. They will all be home games for Hamilton. Netball has played a huge role in the success of the HFNL and the same will happen again this year. We're expecting the competition in all the grades of footy and netball to be very keen. We can't wait until the 2024 season kicks off on Good Friday with South Warrnambool playing Koroit. It should be a cracker of a game but the game that will create plenty of interest is when Warrnambool plays Koroit under lights at the Reid Oval on Friday, April 5. We've got senior netball being played on that night and I would say with fine weather we should get a huge crowd as they'll all want to see Ben Cunnington playing for the Blues.