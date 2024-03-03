Discovery of abalone disease in South Australia 'devastating' for industry

The discovery of Abalone Viral Ganglioneuritis (AVG) in Port MacDonnell is "devastating", according to the executive officer of Western Abalone Divers Association.
Travis Baulch said Victorian divers were feeling for their South Australian counterparts.
"We've experienced the virus first hand and seen the affects of this catastrophic disease," Mr Baulch said.
It was revealed last week a commercial fisherman found dead and dying abalone at Breaksea Reef off Port MacDonnell.
He submitted samples to the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) for testing, which found AVG in the abalone.
Mr Baulch said an exclusion zone remained in place at an offshore area near Portland to allow stock to rebuild.
He said monitoring and surveillance of the area showed positive signs.
"We will keep working to ensure we manage that area," Mr Baulch said,
"Initial rounds of surveillance show the rebuilding is going very well."
Mr Baulch said the association would begin discussions soon about the start of the abalone season, which is usually July 1.
He said overseas demand for abalone had been volatile since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Baulch said the association was working hard to promote abalone as a premium product.
"We're promoting it at seafood festivals and with young students at TAFE," he said.
Measures to manage the disease in South Australia have been put in place and a control area has been declared in the Port MacDonnell area within the state's Southern Abalone Zone.
South Australia's acting chief veterinary officer Dr Elise Spark said it was essential to prevent the spread of this disease, as a widespread outbreak would be devastating to the South Australian abalone industry.
"Everyone needs to understand and comply with the restrictions that have been put in place and immediately report any dead or dying abalone in any part of the state to the Fishwatch Hotline on 1800 065 522 or via the SA Fishing app," Dr Spark said.
Abalone viral ganglioneuritis is a viral disease that affects the nervous system of abalone and results in a curling of the foot and swelling of the mouth, leading to weakness and death of abalone.
Up to 90 percent of abalone with the disease will die. Abalone virus is not a risk to human health.
