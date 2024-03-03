The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Discovery of abalone disease in South Australia 'devastating' for industry

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 4 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discovery of abalone disease in South Australia 'devastating' for industry
Discovery of abalone disease in South Australia 'devastating' for industry

The discovery of Abalone Viral Ganglioneuritis (AVG) in Port MacDonnell is "devastating", according to the executive officer of Western Abalone Divers Association.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.