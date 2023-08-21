The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The abalone virus has been detected in abalone near Portland

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated August 21 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian Fisheries Authority's map of where recreational and commercial abalone fishing, rock lobster fishing has been closed.
The Victorian Fisheries Authority's map of where recreational and commercial abalone fishing, rock lobster fishing has been closed.

ABALONE and rock lobster fishing has been closed at an offshore area near Portland after the detection of a virus in two abalone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.