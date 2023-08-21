ABALONE and rock lobster fishing has been closed at an offshore area near Portland after the detection of a virus in two abalone.
Abalone Viral Ganglioneuritis (AVG) was found at Point Danger last week after they washed up on the beach south of Portland.
The abalone were sent for testing at AgriBio and confirmed as being positive for AVG. It was previously detected in the area in June 2022.
AVG is a virus which affects the nervous system of abalone and results in the foot curling up, swelling of the mouth, leading to weakness and in most cases death. There are no effects of AVG on human health.
The Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) has introduced a new control area and closed a section of coastline and water to all recreational and commercial abalone fishing, rock lobster fishing and all recreational and commercial netting, including the use of hoop nets, until November 15.
The area stretches south from Portland Harbour to west of Cape Sir William Grant, including Lawrence Rocks.
The authority has also closed an area to all forms of recreational and commercial fishing within 500 metres of the Yumbah abalone farm at Narrawong to minimise the risk of disease transfer from the marine environment into the farm. The closure will also remain in effect until November 15.
An existing abalone fishing closure area also remains in place to help stocks recover from the previous outbreak, stretching west from Point Danger to Cape Bridgewater. Both affected abalone found this week were within the existing zone.
Victorian Fisheries Authority CEO Travis Dowling said the support of local fishers had been appreciated and commercial divers were assisting in determining the spread of this latest incident through initial monitoring dives. These dives have not detected further abalone deaths.
"We've worked with local fishers since the 2021 outbreak and their support has been invaluable in responding to and managing AVG," he said.
"While we encourage everyone to thoroughly clean their gear and boat, there are still great fishing opportunities to be had in the south-west for tuna, snapper and kingfish as the weather warms."
The VFA will continue to monitor the situation and revise fishing restrictions where necessary in accordance with the latest information.
People should report any unusual illness they see to the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.
