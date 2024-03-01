'I am looking forward to playing': Hampden return for ex-AFL footballer

A former AFL player now working at the elite level says strong family ties led him to rejoin the Hampden league in 2024.
Michael Barlow will feature for North Warrnambool Eagles on a few occasions after returning to the Nathan Vardy-coached side.
The former Fremantle and Gold Coast midfielder, who was a member of North Warrnambool Eagles' 2019 grand final side, said his dad Herb Snr and three of his four siblings lived in Warrnambool.
His sister Maisie plays in the Eagles' open netball side.
"Herb, my oldest brother, has been there since 2009 and he's got the three kids now and it's where we consider ourselves being more from nowadays," Barlow told The Standard.
"We connect a lot more to Warrnambool than anywhere else."
Barlow is preparing for his first season as North Melbourne head of player development which will be his priority.
"It's important to say I will only be back for a couple of games where it fits in," he said.
"I have a game-day role with North (Melbourne) and some weekends will double down with some VFL commitments too."
Barlow, 36, said he was excited to reconnect with the Eagles' players, volunteers and supporters when available to play and was eager to smile for a post-game photo with daughter Lonni, 20 months.
He joins Vardy (Geelong and West Coast) and Steven Motlop (Geelong and Port Adelaide) as former AFL players at the Bushfield-based club.
"I spoke to Nathan yesterday on the phone about his first journey into senior coaching," Barlow said.
"I think it's pretty cool for the club and the community that he's not just sitting on his heels and playing but that he's looking to improve and grow his coaching.
"He is pretty driven to make them competitive and make sure he's doing it the right way."
The chance to see how some young teammates have developed since he last pulled on an Eagles guernsey five years ago is a motivating factor too.
"I remember a couple of the younger guys (such as) Bailey Jenkinson and Jackson Grundy who were in those (earlier) grand finals," Barlow said.
"They're a couple of guys that when you get to early 20s in that league and you've played for a while, you start to rip it apart a bit."
The former AFLPA best first-year player is eager to see how North Warrnambool Eagles can respond after last year's grand final defeat to South Warrnambool too.
"Not putting the cart before the horse but they have been pretty close the last few years and I think there is an understanding of having a push at something historic for the club," he said.
"I am looking forward to playing in general.
"I don't miss playing full time at all but while I am still fit and healthy and I can probably contribute at the level, it is something you do miss on a Saturday when you have the opportunity."
Vardy said the club was rapt to have Barlow onboard and hoped he would be available for some training sessions and potentially more matches in the back-end of the season. The AFL draw is not finalised after round 15.
"We have a relatively young group - we have a few 30-plus but then it drops off pretty quickly - and to get someone with his experience around the group will be awesome," he said.
"For me, a first-year coach, to have an opportunity to bounce things off him or ask him questions if I get stuck, he'll be really good for me and hopefully helping my development as a coach."
Barlow and current Dockers forward Josh Corbett are part of a unique club.
They have both played for North Warrnambool Eagles, VFL club Werribee, Fremantle and Gold Coast.
Barlow added North Melbourne to his resume after joining the Kangaroos in the off-season in an important development role.
He is enjoying his time at Arden Street as the Roos strive to climb the ladder.
Reigning best and fairest and AFL rising star winner Harry Sheezel has signed a contract extension until 2030 in a major show of faith.
"I think what's impressed me is his character, he's so humble, full of humility and driven to get better," Barlow said.
"I think we'll see a better version of him and the aim is to improve everyone around him as well."
Brad Gedye, who has spent time at Panmure, has also signed with the Eagles who start their season against South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday, April 6.
