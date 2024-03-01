Letters: 'Councillor's comments offensive, outrageous'

Does Councillor Doukas have statistics on issues like he states for Moyne, Victoria or even Australia? The percentage of transgender people is so, so small, then the percentage that could live or be travelling in Moyne, then the percentage that might need to use a public facility, then the percentage that might use this opportunity to act inappropriately towards women or children who might also be using the facility (why doesn't Cr Doukas think they may be a threat to males?). Councillor Doukas does not have these statistics because they do not exist.