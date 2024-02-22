The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Proposed 'ute tax' disaster in the making, says Wannon MP

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
February 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callaghan Motors dealer principal Steve Callaghan is concerned about the proposal. Picture by Anthony Brady
Callaghan Motors dealer principal Steve Callaghan is concerned about the proposal. Picture by Anthony Brady

A proposed tax on vehicles to reduce emissions could see farmers and tradespeople paying an extra $10,000 for vehicles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.