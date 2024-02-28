The Standard
'Of all days to choose to get married': Leap year makes anniversary a rarity

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 28 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 5:08pm
Ron and Carlyn Sproston are celebrating 60 years of marriage but only their 15th wedding anniversary having tied the knot on a leap year in 1964. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Ron and Carlyn Sproston may have been married 60 years but this week is technically only their 15th wedding anniversary.

