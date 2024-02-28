The Standard
Honeys savour sweet taste of indoor bowls grand final victory

By George Draffen
Updated February 28 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 11:56am
Heytesbury Honeys' Brett Mungean, Lara Mungean, Peter Baker and skipper Allen Armistead won the division one title. Picture supplied
Indoor Bowls Warrnambool's summer pennant concluded with three great grand finals entertaining a crowd of 80 spectators.

