Honeys savour sweet taste of indoor bowls grand final victory

Indoor Bowls Warrnambool's summer pennant concluded with three great grand finals entertaining a crowd of 80 spectators.
In division one, Heytesbury Honeys proved too strong for Allansford Cougars in a high standard game.
Allansford played great bowls in the early ends but Heytesbury, with its four players in outstanding form, jumped out to an 8-0 lead after five ends and, despite Allansford's best efforts, carried on to a comfortable victory.
The division two final between Koroit Hornets and Port Fairy Seagulls was dominated early by Koroit, which jumped out to a 12-3 lead after six ends.
Koroit skipper Debbie Keane unfortunately took the kitty off the mat on end seven for a four-shot penalty and Port Fairy rallied to be within two shots by end nine.
Port Fairy skipper Gill Phillips was unlucky knocking the kitty off on ends 10 and 11 and Koroit looked to be home with a nine-shot lead.
Not to be outdone, Port Fairy won the next six ends and was back to within two shots coming into the last. Under great pressure, Koroit managed one-shot on the last end to win by three shots.
Division three was the closest match of the night. Allansford Pumas jumped out to an early eight-shot lead over favourites Dennington Devils.
The Devils worked their way back into the game and when Allansford skipper Clarrie Matthews trailed the kitty off the mat and lost two shots on the replay the scores were locked at 11-all after 10 ends.
The next seven ends saw single shots going either way, leaving Allansford one up coming into the last end.
Down in the head before his first bowl, Matthews trailed the kitty to the back of the mat for a match-winning single shot.
Division one: Heytesbury Honeys (Brett Mungean, Lara Mungean, Peter Baker and Allen Armistead) defeated Allansford Cougars (Vince Lenehan, Jacinta Marney, Doug Byron and Rob McCrabb) 19-8.
Division two: Koroit Hornets (Ben Gardiner, Vivian O'Grady, Justin Rasmussen and Debbie Keane) defeated Port Fairy Seagulls (Brian Arnold, Des Phillips, Maurice Mahoney and Gill Phillips) 22-19.
Division three: Allansford Pumas (Shirley Ladhams, Ken Cathie, James Byron and Clarrie Matthews) defeated Dennington Devils (Michael Childs, Cody Childs, Trevor Crow and Keith Cameron) 16-14.
The winter pennant season starts on Monday, April 8 at the Arc stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.