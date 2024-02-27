Animal welfare agency says $34k over koalas deaths 'doesn't go far enough'

An animal welfare agency says a $34,000 find handed to a Cape Bridgewater farmer over his role in the mass killings of koalas in 2020 doesn't go far enough.
James Troeth, 85, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, February 23, 2024 to four animal cruelty offences over the clearing of land at the site of a 62-hectare blue gum plantation he purchased for livestock farming.
Troeth built a 1.8m-high fence around the site and his hired contractors used bulldozers to knock down the gum trees between December and January 2020.
Authorities attended the property in February 2020 after repeated concerned calls to Wildlife Victoria and the RSPCA and found dozens of injured and dead koalas.
The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has responded to the sentencing, saying the penalty didn't go far enough.
IFAW wildlife campaign manager Josey Sharrad said the outcome was disappointing.
"More than 200 koalas were killed, injured, orphaned, or displaced," she said.
"This case highlights that much harsher penalties should exist to prevent cruelty to wildlife.
"IFAW supported our partners Mosswood Wildlife as they dealt with the heartbreaking aftermath for many months after. The scars will always remain."
WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGES.
On Friday the court heard 74 koalas were either found dead or had to be euthanised after suffering serious injuries, malnutrition and dehydration.
Some 184 koalas were caught alive and able to be released into alternative locations either immediately or after treatment.
Troeth and the two contractors were originally charged with more than 250 animal cruelty offences over the koala deaths.
Portland's Hutchinson Rural Contractors was fined $20,000 in December 2022, while Bryant's Foresty and Earth Moving copped a $79,000 penalty in 2023.
The incident saw Koroit's Mosswood Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre run off its feet with injured and distressed koalas.
On Friday the centre said on Facebook it had been an emotional day with the last court case of the "Cape Bridgewater Koala Disaster".
"Tonight we remember the dozen and dozens of koalas that lost their lives, were injured or orphaned as a result of selfish and cruel actions," the post said.
"We also remember and thank those good and true-hearted people that came together, to help, treat and care for the injured and orphaned koalas.
"The smallest light will always shine bright against the dark."
