Landowner's fence restricted koalas' ability to leave before mass killings

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:18pm
Hundreds of koalas were found alive at a Cape Bridgewater property after vegetation clearing, while dozens were found dead or euthanised on-site.
A 1.8-metre-high fence was erected at a Cape Bridgewater property just months before the clearing of blue gum trees, significantly restricting koalas' ability to leave before mass killings occurred.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

