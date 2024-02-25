Combine's under 15 grand final win a celebration for two towns

A team bringing two country towns together is celebrating a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association premiership.
Mortlake Cobden - borne out of a need to give teenage players a game - won the under 15 grand final against Port Fairy at Mack Oval on Sunday, February 25.
Coach Shane Slater said the 92-run victory was special, describing the side as "exceptional".
"It is getting harder to get teams on the park, even through senior cricket now," he said.
"The combine with Cobden really works well. We've both got sets of talented kids but probably not enough to field sides on our own right.
"The parents are the ones who make that work (bringing their children to games and training)."
Mortlake Cobden captain Sam Wareham, who took 2-7, said he enjoyed leading the side throughout the season.
"They were an easy team to captain, they follow the rules and I had a few people help me out," he said.
Mortlake Cobden opener Paddy Hassett, who retired on 60 after facing 106 deliveries, was named player of the match for his starring role.
He also snared the wicket of Pirates opener Aidan Dwyer for a team-high 28.
"Paddy batted for 42 overs and anchored our innings and retired late on 60," Slater said.
"It was set up by our two openers (Hassett and Max Slater) who took the shine off the ball for the first 15 overs."
Albie Cheeseman also celebrated a half-century for Mortlake Cobden. His 54 included five boundries.
"Albie came in and scored quicker than a run-a-ball," Slater said.
Mortlake Cobden made 157 with Hugh Allen (3-20) and Lenny Hetherington (3-14) the pick of the Pirates' bowlers.
Port Fairy was all out for 65 in reply with Wareham praising Lenny Walsh for taking the first wicket.
"That was very helpful," he said.
