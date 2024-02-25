The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Combine's under 15 grand final win a celebration for two towns

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
February 25 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake Cobden soaks up its under 15 boys' premiership. Picture by Sean McKenna
Mortlake Cobden soaks up its under 15 boys' premiership. Picture by Sean McKenna

A team bringing two country towns together is celebrating a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.