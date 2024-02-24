Gold beats Green as clubmates go head-to-head in grand final

ALLANSFORD-Panmure's investment in female cricket is paying off with success on the pitch.
The Gators' two sides went head-to-head in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 14 girls' grand final on Thursday, February 22.
The Gold team ran out 30-run winners over the Green team at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
Gold coach Eugene Rea said it was pleasing to see the club make its mark in female cricket - it under 17 girls and women's teams also made the deciders in their respective grades.
He said having Gold and Green match up in the under 14 grand final was special as "all the girls really improved their skills and their tactics" throughout the season.
"Both sides are all good friends and it was very competitive on the field but after the game, they were all very happy for each other," Rea said.
"The result was sort of forgotten pretty quick and they all got back to having fun."
Lahni McKenzie (retired not out 33) and Isabelle Kelly (29 not out and 2-8) were the top performers for Gold.
Kelly, who was captain, was named player of the match. It came after a season where she scored 444 runs and took 20 wickets.
"Lahni opened the batting and she put on easily her best performance for the year, top-scoring for us," Rea said.
"Izzy made a good score, as she has every week and the rest of the team all contributed well."
Taylor Membrey, who was unbeaten on 20, made her highest score of the season in the grand final.
Green's top performers were Lucy Rea (retired not out 31) and Lily Shand (not out 30).
