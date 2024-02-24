The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Gold beats Green as clubmates go head-to-head in grand final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
February 24 2024 - 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two Allansford-Panmure under 14 teams together after the grand final. Picture supplied
The two Allansford-Panmure under 14 teams together after the grand final. Picture supplied

ALLANSFORD-Panmure's investment in female cricket is paying off with success on the pitch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.