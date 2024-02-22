Down to the wire: Final-round showdowns to reveal missing puzzle pieces

It's a testament to the evenness of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division one competition that with one round to play there are still questions yet to be answered.
But come two weeks' time, on the afternoon of Saturday, March 2, when the cricketers make their way off the ground, the final six teams left in the hunt for premiership glory will be revealed.
The final round of division one action, a two-day fixture beginning on Saturday, February 24 only has two teams locked into positions - Allansford-Panmure at the top and Port Fairy in second.
It's fitting because those two, across all formats and throughout the Twenty20 competition, have been the most consistent, dominant teams and deserve the chance to start daring to dream.
The remaining four positions, realistically being played off between five teams, potentially a sixth, could genuinely go either way in what looms as an intriguing final round.
Brierly-Christ Church (ninth) - although unlikely - with an outright win against struggling North Warrnambool Eels and results going its way is a slight chance.
All eyes, quite understandably, will be on Dennington's clash with Allansford-Panmure and West Warrnambool's home match against Port Fairy.
A loss for the Gators and Pirates won't impact their positions in the top-two but wins to the Dogs (seventh) and Panthers (fourth) could be season-defining and perfect momentum boosts ahead of finals.
The Dogs simply can't lose. They sit two points adrift of Russells Creek which plays bottom-placed Wesley Yambuk Titans and would need Cam Williams' group to drop that game, which is unlikely.
Ben Threlfall's dangerous Panthers, who've sat quietly behind the scenes and played some excellent, free-flowing cricket all season, will fancy their chances of making a late run at third with a win - albeit with results going their way.
The Pirates and Panthers are evenly matched, particularly with their ability to score heavily, so the toss becomes vital. Expect whoever wins the toss to bat and look to post a hefty total.
Merrivale's quest to lock in third position will see it take on Mortlake in a tricky road trip to D.C. Farran Oval.
Joe Kenna and his team are in strong form and have a blend of experience and youth which will hold them in good stead in finals and would ultimately like to hold onto third spot.
It seems like the Tigers have found another gear in two-day cricket, largely through the discipline of their bowlers and ability to grind out teams through pressure which is what ultimately wins finals.
The Cats - under the experience of Todd Lamont - are no easy-beats and at home largely unpredictable.
After a season of promise, a final-round win for them would provide a strong boost heading into next season.
If not for a bit of luck, with some injuries and the loss of coach Lachie Wareham early on in the campaign, there is every argument the Cats could've been in the mix for finals.
Northern Raiders, while technically capable of playing finals and sitting eighth, would need to knock over reigning premier Nestles in the final round.
The Factory are in great touch, largely through their in-form skipper Jacob Hetherington and seasoned bowlers who are getting the job done.
A win could see them potentially finish as high as third and, considering not everything has gone to plan, that would be an impressive result.
They are unlikely to miss out on finals even with a loss and teams below them winning.
As previously mentioned, Creek is likely to win its final game against Wesley Yambuk Titans and play finals which, considering the turnover of players, is a testament to the club's ability to develop on the fly and still remain in the hunt to add to an already illustrious trophy cabinet in modern times.
The final round matches will kick off from 12.30pm.
The Standard's predicted top six: Allansford-Panmure, Port Fairy, Merrivale, Nestles, West Warrnambool, Russells Creek
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.