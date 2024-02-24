Triple the fun in the Yarra Valley for in-form Killarney jockey

KILLARNEY-raised jockey Teo Nugent never had a ride at Caulfield but made amends booting home three winners from five rides at Yarra Valley on Saturday, February 24.
Nugent's three winners followed hot on the heels of two winners at Terang the day before.
His first Yarra Valley victory was on Readyinfive for the Freedman stable followed by Merchelle for the Kavanagh yard and Mick Kent's Dancinginthedark at Saturday's main provincial meeting in Victoria.
The former Brauer College student told The Standard he was fortunate to have rode the winners for high-profile trainers.
"I never had a ride booked in for Caulfield, so I was happy enough to go to Yarra Valley for the five rides," Nugent said.
"It's great to get a few winners and I'm grateful that the trainers put me on. I was impressed by Readyinfive's win for the Freedmans.
"It was a very good win. There's plenty of upside to the filly. She's with Anthony and Sam Freedman and I'm sure she'll go through her grades. She was well educated but you expect that from their horses.
"I haven't had many rides for the Freedmans over the years. I would say my last winner for them was more than two years ago. It's just great to repay them with a win for putting me on Readyinfive."
Merchelle gave the in-form hoop his second winner for the day and he said more wins were in store for the lightly-raced mare.
"Merchelle has really developed with a bit of time," he said. "I rode her into second place at Benalla earlier this year. I think she's ready to go in with it now."
Dancinginthedark was a pick-up ride for Nugent after Lachie King was unavailable to ride the Kent-trained mare.
