'It would be a huge result': Trainer bullish ahead of Tasmanian Oaks

RUNNING in the top-three in the $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks (2100 metres) at Launceston on Sunday would be a huge boost to the breeding prospects of Overflow Miss, according to Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde.
Overflow Miss, who ran fourth in a listed race at Hobart on February 11, 2024, has trained on since that effort.
Underrated jockey Jordan Childs has retained the ride on the lightly raced three-year-old.
Wilde said Overflow Miss had stayed in Tasmania following her run earlier in the month.
"We sent Baillie Keast over to ride her in a bit of work this week and he's really happy with her progress," Wilde told The Standard.
"It would be a huge result for her breeding if she could run in the top three.
"Overflow Miss has had a good campaign. She's going to derive a lot of benefit out of this preparation and in particular the trip to Tasmania.
"I would think we'll probably give her a break after Sunday's Oaks run."
Overflow Miss is a $21 chance in early betting for the Oaks.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith will be chasing a third consecutive Tasmanian victory with Kaliuwaa Falls in a restricted race at Launceston on Sunday.
"Kaliuwaa Falls has thrived since he went to Tasmania as a travelling companion with Yellow Sam," Smith said.
"He's a tough competitor as it's his third run in three weeks. The claim for the apprentice jockey gives him another chance to win."
Meanwhile, Matthew Williams saddles up his handy mare Wrote To Arataki in the $200,000 Group 3 Mannerism Stakes at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
