Behind the stumps: 400 not out for 'proud' and loyal club stalwart

A Russells Creek great who prides himself on loyalty to his club will reach a mighty milestone when he pulls on the whites on the weekend.
Nathan Divall, who owns and operates Designing Spaces in Warrnambool, will play his 400th senior match for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club when he features in Creek's division two side against Northern Raiders on Saturday, February 24.
Fittingly, the occasion will be played at Jetty Flat Reserve - a home away from home for the father-of-three to Ruby, Oscar and Isabel and husband to Casey.
The 44-year-old, now playing in the club's division two side when commitments allow, has been in many ways one of the faces of the club since arriving in 1991 as a junior.
He started playing senior cricket in 1993 at Creek where his journey took off. An ex-president, captain-coach and committee member, the distinguished cricketer epitomises the essence of the word 'all-rounder', both on and off the field.
"The training schedule's probably not what it once was and I don't have as much time these days so the body takes a little longer to recover but I'm still really enjoying having a run around," he told The Standard.
"I am quite proud of the fact that all my cricket journey has been played at the one club, it's pretty important to me. Myself and my family have been really heavily invested in Russells Creek for such a long time.
"My parents were involved (on the committee), my kids and my wife now, it's something I'm pretty proud of. My kids have played a bit now at the club in the juniors but they are also basketballers as well so love their sport.
"I don't play as much these days, I'm coaching one of the basketball teams my kids play in but still really love playing the game and playing for the club."
Divall, a two-time division one premiership player, said the relationships he had forged across the journey meant more than any team or individual accolade.
"I've met so many different and interesting people along the way having played that many games of cricket so you make some lifelong friends," he said.
"It's a great way to meet people and to forge friendships. There's so many people I've met, some who are still there and some who have moved on."
Having seen the club move through various stages of success on and off the field across three decades, he said the current culture at the Jetty Flat-based club was rock-solid.
"There's been some change at the club this year and it's been great to see some people who were playing a lesser role stand up and take on bigger roles both on and off the field," he said.
"Like any club we're building on that and hopefully we're starting the next wave of success."
Divall said he would keep playing until his body and his mind told him it was enough but was enjoying watching his children play their sport.
"I still enjoy playing cricket, if I lose that enjoyment that'll be the reason I stop playing," he said.
"I don't have the same commitment as in the past, my kids are my priority, I get more enjoyment watching them more in their sport.
"That takes a bit of priority for me these days so we'll just see how it all goes."
Reports have emerged that south-west speedster Milly Illingworth is on the radar of WBBL club Sydney Thunder after a breakout season.
Illingworth, from Port Campbell, is contracted to Victoria and played for the Melbourne Stars 11 times this season, where she turned heads with her raw pace.
But according to a recent report, it is understood she is being courted by the Sydney-based franchise after opting not to extend her deal, with a potential bidding war with the Stars on the cards ahead of next season.
Grand final fever is set to take over the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association in coming weeks across the junior competitions.
It all kicks off on Friday, February 23 with the under 14 girls' final to be played from 5pm.
Sunday, February 25 will then see the under 15 boys' decider to be played at Walter Oval, with the under 17 girls' grand final to be played at Reid Oval in the morning as a curtain-raiser to the senior women's clash later in the day.
The senior women's clash, to be played between Brierly Northern Raiders and Allansford-Panmure, will kick off at 1pm.
Chamika Fernando (Brierly-Christ Church) 110 and 5-16; Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk Titans) 136; Kaden Wilson (Port Fairy) 120; Alastair Templeton (Port Fairy) 125*; Kyall Timms (Allansford-Panmure) 59*; Rommel Shahzad (Allansford-Panmure) 5-27 and 33*; Campbell Love (Brierly-Christ Church) 5-44; Matthew Price (Nestles) 5-16 and 1-34; Ben Rantall (Dennington) 5-39; Matt Petherick (Merrivale) 6-32; Marcus Bunney (Merrivale) 4-32
Matthew Boyle (Cobden) 68*; Ryan Mottram (Heytesbury Princetown) 46 and 1-15; Thomas Hunt (Heytesbury Princetown) 40; Ash Hunt (Heytesbury Princetown) 46*; Lance Finney (Ecklin) 44; Tom Darcy (Pomborneit) 39; Jason Fowler (Woorndoo) 37*; Tharaka Sensanayake (Pomborneit) 2-4; Danussika Bandara (Pomborneit) 2-18; Paul Pekin (Cobden) 2-18; Jacob Fowler (Woorndoo) 3-14
