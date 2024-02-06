Man pointed gun at elderly neighbour following noise complaint

A man pointed a gun at his 81-year-old female neighbour and threatened to shoot her after police went to his home following a noise complaint.
Portland's Rocky Harrison, 30, pointed the weapon at the woman on June 19, 2023, and said if she called the police again he would put a bullet in her head, leaving her terrified.
Police had been at his property earlier that evening following a complaint about excessive noise.
Harrison faced a plea hearing in the Koori division of Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
He entered guilty pleas back in June 2023 but sentencing was repeatedly deferred for the man to attend rehab and prove he could remain drug-free.
Earlier offences saw Harrison cause more than $5000 damage by smashing up a cell at the Melbourne Remand Centre, and later possess $430 in cash, deal bags, 14.55 grams of methamphetamine and 10.75g of cannabis.
The street value of the drugs was more than $7000.
Further inquiries found an unregistered air rifle and sharp edge weapons were located during a police search, a court previously heard.
There were also two videos of Harrison holding an imitation firearm, which he sent to his friends on Facebook.
Then in May 2023 he threatened to put holes in the throat of a woman via a group Facebook chat, and was found in possession of a torch-shaped taser and a double-edged dagger.
During a previous Koori Court hearing a lawyer said Harrison started using methamphetamine when he was 13 and that had a significant role to play in his offending.
Koori court elder Lenny Clarke previously said he had watched the scourge of ice claim victims during the past few years and told Harrison he had to do something about his drug use.
He said he suspected that methamphetamine distorted the Aboriginal brain "more than anyone else".
Harrison told the court on February 6 he was now sick of getting in trouble.
He said he wasn't keen on being placed on a community-based order and would rather go to jail and get it over and done with.
But Mr Clarke said the court did not want to keep jailing people and opening the "revolving door".
He said going in and out of jail didn't help Harrison, or society.
"That's what we're trying to do - find alternatives for you," he said.
Another elder told Harrison he had a short temper and urged him to find something he could do to avoid reacting quickly and having the reputation of being a "bad boy".
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he was thrilled to hear Harrison had obtained a job in Portland and urged him to take it seriously.
He said Harrison, who has 20 pages of criminal history including breaches of correction orders, was not suitable for another community-based sentence.
Harrison was jailed for 45 days, which was recorded as time already served, and placed on a six-month recognisance release order which carries a two-month jail sentence if breached.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.