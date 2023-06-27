The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland man, 30, has sentencing for ice trafficking deferred

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 28 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug dealer gets rehab facility chance
Drug dealer gets rehab facility chance

A Portland drug user who claims to have sold methamphetamine to support his habit is attending a 112-day rehabilitation program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.