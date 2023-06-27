Drug dealer gets rehab facility chance

A Portland drug user who claims to have sold methamphetamine to support his habit is attending a 112-day rehabilitation program.
Rocky Harrison, 30, pleaded guilty to a range of charges in the Koori division of the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was being transported from court to a rehabilitation centre near Shepparton, but is expected back in court for sentencing on October 3.
Harrison's charges included causing more than $5000 smashing up a cell at the Melbourne Remand Centre.
He did that twice.
Police told the court officers were in a high drug activity area in Portland last year when they saw a bulge under Harrison's jacket.
Harrison threw his jacket and a bum bag on the roof of an address.
Police located $430 in cash, deal bags, 14.55 grams of methamphetamine and 10.75g of cannabis.
The street value of the drugs was more than $7000.
Further inquiries found an unregistered air rifle and sharp edge weapons were located during a police search.
There were also videos of Harrison with what is believed to be an imitation firearm.
Harrison has 20 pages of prior criminal court appearances.
A lawyer made an application for sentencing to be deferred so Harrison could go into rehabilitation.
She said her client started using methamphetamine when he was 13-years-old and he trafficked the drugs to support his habit.
Koori court elder Lenny Clarke said he suspected that methamphetamine distorted the Aboriginal brain "more than anyone else".
He said he had watched the scourge of ice claim victims during the past few years and told Harrison he had to do something about his drug use.
The court was told Harrison would undertake psychological assessment during September.
Mr Clarke said Koori courts seemed to be clearing houses with more than half of defendants having mental health or brain trauma.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he was sick to death of dealing with defendants whose lives had been stuffed up by violence, abuse and/or neglect.
He told Harrison it was time he stepped up as a parent and the rehabilitation would provide him with an outstanding opportunity to address his issues.
But the magistrate warned Harrison any breach of bail and he would be back in custody and face serving a jail term.
After the case was adjourned until October 3 for sentencing, Mr Clarke told Harrison "don't stuff up, the outcome may be much better for you".
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.