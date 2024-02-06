Put it in the calendar: Top-five early season Hampden league match-ups

There's just more than 50 days until the start of the 2024 Hampden league season with plenty of anticipation brewing for one of the most intriguing campaigns in recent memory.
Most clubs have strengthened their hands in the off-season in a bid to either stay at the top, challenge for a premiership or push into the top five.
The Standard takes a look at five early season blockbusters to look out for.
The Blues and Saints kick off their campaign with a Friday night game under lights at Reid Oval on April 5.
While it's not the season-opener - South Warrnambool and Koroit hold that title with a standalone Good Friday match a week earlier - it shapes as Warrnambool star recruit Ben Cunnington's likely Hampden league homecoming match following his AFL retirement.
Cunnington's return to the league is a real boon and will be sure to bring some eyeballs to the Blues, with the 32-year-old looking in good nick on the training track in recent weeks.
The match also offers onlookers a first glimpse at how Warrnambool lines up after a strong recruiting period.
Alongside recruit Taylem Wason and returning players Austin Steere and Jordan Walters, we're expecting the Blues to rise up the ladder, though only time will tell what their ceiling is.
Could this match be a far-too-early call on this year's grand final match-up?
Reigning premier South Warrnambool is expected to contend once again while Terang Mortlake was a game away from a grand final berth in 2023.
Now, under the tutelage of former AFL player Lewis Taylor, the Bloods have bolstered their list massively for a crack at their first premiership since 2008.
Whether Taylor, who battled injury last season, plays early in the year is not yet known, however this is a match that gives supporters an early glimpse at what the new or returning faces will offer in 2024.
The Jason Rowan factor always makes this match-up an interesting one after the spearhead joined the Seagulls in 2023 after a long career at the Blues.
It also pits two teams hoping to find further improvement in 2024 under second-year coaches against each other.
The Seagulls had the edge last year, finishing a spot ahead of the Blues while also demolishing their rival by 94 points later in the season - off the back of a seven-goal haul from Rowan.
A round two match won't factor in the consistency needed to be in finals contention by year's end, which could bode well for a cracking second meet-up later in the year.
Camperdown and Cobden's traditional rivalry is one to always put a circle around but with both clubs eyeing finals in 2024, it surely adds more flames to the fire.
The Magpies just missed finals last year behind Cobden - two points separated the two sides - but have welcomed back a host of experienced past players who should help their cause.
Cobden has also only added quality to its list, and with a few rounds to settle in, both sides should be starting to find their groove by mid-May in regards to line-ups, team chemistry and style of play.
The Saints and Eagles have been the league's two best and most consistent sides in recent years but will they have the same success in 2024?
Koroit dropped off a bit last year, subjected to an early elimination final loss, and with both sides flying under the radar in terms of recruitment, it will be interesting to see whether they can keep up with the pack.
These two sides are pencilled in a similar boat in 2023, so this match-up should be well fought out in any case.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.