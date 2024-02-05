The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Teen basketballer caps off Victorian career in golden fashion

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
February 5 2024 - 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dakota Crichton in action for Victoria in its round one match against Western Australia during the under 20 nationals. Picture by Ballarat Courier
Dakota Crichton in action for Victoria in its round one match against Western Australia during the under 20 nationals. Picture by Ballarat Courier

A national gold medal was the perfect send-off from junior representative basketball for Dakota Crichton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian rules football, basketball and women in sport.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.