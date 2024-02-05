Teen basketballer caps off Victorian career in golden fashion

A national gold medal was the perfect send-off from junior representative basketball for Dakota Crichton.
The Warrnambool Mermaid lined up for Victoria during its under 20 national championship campaign last week, culminating in a 75-59 victory against South Australia in the gold medal match on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
The squad finished the Ballarat-hosted tournament undefeated across six games.
It was Crichton's second and final under 20 national campaign with Victoria with the win avenging a runner-up finish from 2023.
"We were all so happy," Crichton, 18, said. "Because it was most of our last years, we'd all aged out."
Crichton, who averaged 5.5 points, three rebounds and two steals a game across the six days, highlighted Victoria's five-point semi-final win against reigning champion New South Wales as the toughest match of the tournament.
"It was really sweet when we beat them in the semi-final because we knew we wouldn't have to play them in the grand final," she said.
Crichton, who worked to bring a defensive edge for Victoria by getting rebounds and steals, credited the team's strong showing to a boost in depth - up from 10 in 2023 to 12 players - as well as strong team chemistry both on-and-off the court.
"Our team had more players who could come on and do the same sort of job as each other," she said. "We had a lot more energy and we were very eager to win.
"I'll be friends with those girls for a long time I think."
Crichton, who was best on court in Warrnambool's 2023 Big V division one championship, was thrilled to have the support of many of her Mermaids teammates in the stands on Sunday.
"That was amazing - they're my biggest supporters and it's really nice to know I have them in my corner," she said.
Crichton said she was unsure what was next for her in basketball but would likely look to play Big V for the Mermaids again in 2024.
