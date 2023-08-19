DAKOTA Crichton never envisaged the basketball spoils which would come her way when she moved to south-west Victoria.
The teenager joined one of the the state's most successful Big V franchises for the 2023 and made an impact impact as Warrnambool Mermaids' boom off-season recruit.
Crichton, 18, settled into the Lee Primmer-coached team and on Saturday night capped off a stunning debut season with most-valuable-player honours in a grand final.
Her 27-point, 10-rebound performance was crucial to the Mermaids' six-point win over Bellarine Storm at the Arc.
She sank a three-pointer to put the side three points clear with one minute remaining before driving to the basket to put them five clear.
A Molly McKinnon free throw was enough to seal back-to-back titles for the Mermaids.
Crichton said her MVP nod came "as a complete shock".
"Half of my game came from the girls, them feeding me and giving me the confidence to do what I do," she said.
"They were amazing."
The Warrnambool College student teamed up well with veteran point guard Louise Brown.
"She has so much experience on court. We're a pretty young team and her guiding us (is great)," she said.
"She gives us a nod, she can just get you the ball."
Playing in front of a packed stadium and passionate home crowd drove Crichton on.
"Coming from Melbourne, we've never got this big of a crowd and the atmosphere (at the Arc) was unreal and it was a great experience," she said.
It helped drive the Mermaids when they fell 12 points in arrears in the second term.
"I think we just wanted it more and it's a home game and for everyone who came - it was a big crowd - you want to impress and do it for them as well," she said.
"It was the adrenaline of the moment and then it came down to who wanted it more and we did."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
