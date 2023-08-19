WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids sent one of their most esteemed mentors out in style on Saturday night, producing a come-from-behind win to secure back-to-back Big V championships.
Special performances from most-valuable-player Dakota Crichton and veteran Louise Brown ensured Lee Primmer bowed out of senior coaching on a high.
The Mermaids dedicated their thrilling 64-58 win against Bellarine Storm in front of a packed house at the Arc to the father-of-three and grandfather-of-six who is retiring after more than 45 years in the sport.
Proud captain Molly McKinnon gave an emotional speech post game which emphasised Primmer's impact on the group.
"We thank you for the time and effort you've put into us, not only for the last three years but at all stages," she said.
"You have coached us individually and in squad teams. You're amazing and we will miss having you as our coach next year.
"Words cannot explain how much we appreciate you and all you've done for us."
The Mermaids had to defy a challenge from the Storm to give their coach the ideal parting gift - his fourth Big V title.
"You can walk away from it and know you've made an impact on some people's lives," Primmer told The Standard.
"To win two championships - two with the girls and two with the boys (in 1997-98) sounds great.
"I coached my first championship in '97 and my father (Ray) came into the stadium for two minutes of that game and tonight he walked in at the start of the game.
"It's the first game, other than that two minutes, he's ever seen me coach."
The Storm started the better of the two sides and took a 23-13 lead into the first change.
They stretched the margin to 12 early in the second quarter before the Mermaids put the clamps on and clawed back to within two at half-time.
Warrnambool hit the front via a Crichton bucket with four minutes to play in an inspired third term.
The teams then traded blows on the scoreboard before Brown, whose 13 points from 23 minutes' court time was invaluable, drained two free throws nearing the final break to give the hosts a one-point buffer.
Brown's impact was just as crucial in the fourth, as she teamed with the dynamic Crichton - an 18-year-old in her first season at the club - to weather the Storm.
The Mermaids' fight came as no surprise to Primmer who "has a special bond" with his players.
Two players at different ends of their careers - Brown, who turns 39 next week, and year 12 student Crichton - led the charge.
Crichton played 39 of a possible 40 minutes on court for 27 points and 10 rebounds.
"She is going to play WNBL one day, I have no doubt about that," Primmer said.
"We train two nights a week, she's come out of Melbourne where they train a lot more, but in saying that I think we've given her a lot of freedom in her game.
"I am sure she'll go very close to making the all-star five and in my opinion she's the best defender in the league."
Primmer said Brown, a mother-of-three and past coach, was "unbelievable."
"I coached her in under 12s and to still be coaching her and for her to still being doing those special things...she is one of a kind," he said.
As for Primmer, he's excited to watch the likes of Mia Mills, Cigi Lual, Molly McLaren, Paiyton Noonan and co take ownership of the team in years to come.
"Every game of basketball I watch, I don't watch it, I coach it," he said.
"I am looking at what teams are running and think 'I might try that with the girls' and now maybe I might just watch games as a spectator."
Now retired it's time for family and horse-racing - Primmer's two other passions.
"The grandkids had a sign 'do it for Poppy'. They're doing that at home today on the kitchen table and you're thinking to yourself 'that's what it's all about," he said.
"Then again a lot of these kids, I treat like family."
