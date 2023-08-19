The Standardsport
Warrnambool wins 2023 Big V championship for coach Lee Primmer

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 19 2023 - 11:34pm, first published 10:30pm
Warrnambool Mermaids celebrate winning back-to-back Big V titles on Saturday night. Picture by Anthony Brady
WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids sent one of their most esteemed mentors out in style on Saturday night, producing a come-from-behind win to secure back-to-back Big V championships.

