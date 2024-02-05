The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Prioritising 'right' return from injury pays off for teen sprinter

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
February 5 2024 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layla Watson (middle) celebrates her Beachside Gift victory alongside DPS teammate Hannah McMeel and Wangaratta sprinter Bella Pasquali. Picture supplied
Layla Watson (middle) celebrates her Beachside Gift victory alongside DPS teammate Hannah McMeel and Wangaratta sprinter Bella Pasquali. Picture supplied

Grassmere sprinter Layla Watson knew patience was required to get back to her best after hamstring issues sidelined her for a number of meetings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian rules football, basketball and women in sport.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.