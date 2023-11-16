The Standard
'I'll give it my all': Sprinter bound for US on full scholarship

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 16 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 11:27am
Grassmere sprinter Layla Watson will attend Southern Illinois University on scholarship in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady
Grassmere sprinter Layla Watson will attend Southern Illinois University on scholarship in 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady

Grassmere sprinter Layla Watson is eager to see where her running can take her after committing to a NCAA division one program in the United States.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

