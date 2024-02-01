The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Land acquisition company says it can make rural towns more viable

JG
By Jessica Greenan
February 2 2024 - 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The dairy at 329 Centre Road, Simpson has been acquired by Otway Silva.
The dairy at 329 Centre Road, Simpson has been acquired by Otway Silva.

The small rural town of Simpson is fast becoming a theatre for one south-west shire's battle with the forestry industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.