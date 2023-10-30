The Standard
Corangamite Shire orders impact analysis of timber industry

By Jessica Greenan
October 31 2023 - 7:00am
Corangamite Shire south central ward councillor Jo Beard says the last time a study was undertaken on the plantation industry was in 2008, but times had changed.
The viability of small towns would be at risk with more timber plantations on prime farm land, a councillor fears.

