The viability of small towns would be at risk with more timber plantations on prime farm land, a councillor fears.
Corangamite Shire south central ward councillor Jo Beard urged the organisation to look into the impact of the growing timber industry at its October 2023 meeting.
Cr Beard said a recent conversation with a school teacher in Simpson helped put the situation into perspective.
"Simpson is a lot like Cobden - it's on a small scale and they're a rural community which has always relied upon being a service provider to their local farmers," she said.
"They're having families leaving the region, young kids, because farms - and it's not the farms' fault, the opportunity comes along and they sell to a sure buyer which is the plantation businesses out there - but all of a sudden we start losing population, we lose our young kids, we start losing our ability to have a school in a small rural setting.
"That really scares me and this is why this piece of work is really important for us to get the right balance as council as to what we want our council to be doing going forward."
Councillors unanimously voted to extend the scope of the existing 'Grow Corangamite study' to include a 'timber production impacts analysis' to help inform the development of the council's 'Grow Corangamite: Sustaining our Agriculture Future' strategy.
That analysis would include:
Cr Beard said the extension of the study would provide the council with evidence and opportunities to consider what interventions could be taken to protect and support highly productive, sustainable agricultural land into the future.
"I've been quite vocal as of late around how important it is to get a true analysis of what's going on with timber production and how it has really come at a rapid rate back into Corangamite Shire, especially in the south," she said.
"It doesn't sit well with me because I come from a small community - in Cobden we're an agricultural service provider.
"We have Fonterra and all the other businesses which support our farming cohorts across the region. As soon as we start changing those practices - especially like dairy - to the likes of a plantation the whole aesthetics of how the community exists will just change and that's what I'm afraid of.
"... This strategy we were already doing was already quite a major piece of work our team were undertaking. Now we're throwing this inclusion at them but it's significant and it needs to happen.
"The last time an analysis like this was done was back in 2008, but times have certainly changed."
