The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'That doesn't fly with us': Lions club hits back at Australia Day blame shifting

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 2 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas said a number of residents asked him why the Austrailan flag was not flown on Fiddler's Green. Picture by Anthony Brady
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas said a number of residents asked him why the Austrailan flag was not flown on Fiddler's Green. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club has flagged concerns about it being named in relation to an Australia Day debacle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.