'That doesn't fly with us': Lions club hits back at Australia Day blame shifting

The Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club has flagged concerns about it being named in relation to an Australia Day debacle.
Moyne Shire councillors Damian Gleeson and Jim Doukas said they had spoken to residents who were disappointed the Australian flag wasn't flown at Fiddler's Green on January 26.
Chief executive officer Brett Davis said the council would look into who was responsible for the flagpole.
He told councillors at the January council meeting it was "a community flag pole" which was operated by members of a group, adding that in the past the town's Lions club had been in charge.
But Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club president Henry Toller-Bond said the flagpole was the responsibility of the Moyne Shire, with the key stored at the town's visitor information centre.
"The January 26, 2024 Australia Day ceremony was organised this year by Moyne Shire Council," Mr Toller-Bond said.
"The only input Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club had on the day was a barbecue conducted and paid for by council."
Mr Toller-Bond said the club also presented their James O'Neill award, which recognises a member of the community who who has not been acknowledged for their services to community.
"The Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club provides an Australia Day ceremony only when the the Moyne Shire Council does not hold a ceremony in Port Fairy so that town residents have a place to meet."
Mr Toller-Bond said the Port Fairy RSL Club president contacted him regarding flying the flag on Australia.
"I suggested he contact the Moyne Shire Council as they were running the day," he said.
"Who is in charge of the flagpole? The flagpole belongs to Moyne Shire Council - it's controlled by the Port Fairy visitor information centre.
"To raise/lower a flag, a special tool is needed to open the little door, which is held at the visitor information centre.
"To my knowledge the Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club have had nothing to do with the flagpole, except the organisation of the raising of the flag on Australia Day when and if the Lions Club are conducting the Australia Day ceremony."
