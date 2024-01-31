Councillor concerned 'radical' group may commandeer pole to fly Nazi flag

A Moyne Shire councillor wants to know: "who's in charge of the flagpole?"
Councillors Jim Doukas and Damian Gleeson said they had spoken to a number of residents who were disappointed the Australian flag did not fly at Port Fairy's Fiddler's Green on Australia Day.
"I did receive some feedback from the empty flag pole that wasn't flying the Australian flag," Cr Gleeson said.
He said a number of Vietnam veterans and former Australia Day award winners said the omission was upsetting.
Council chief executive officer Brett Davis said the flagpole was "a community flag pole" which was operated by members of a group, which had in the past been the town's Lions club.
Cr Gleeson's question prompted Cr Doukas to ask "can we find out who's exactly in charge of it please?"
He said he was concerned about the possible ramifications of anyone being allowed to fly a flag at the green.
"If anybody can go and get the key and fly a flag then who knows what sort of flag gets flown," Cr Doukas said.
"I think we need to quantify exactly who is in charge of the flagpole just in case some radical group came along and want to fly a Nazi flag for a start - they're always in the news about something.
"Do we really want that to happen?'
Mr Davis said he believed the town's Lions club and staff at the visitor information were responsible for flags flown.
A council spokesman further clarified this would be investigated.
"The flagpole on the Fiddlers Green is not covered by council's flag flying policy and we will review the process for flying flags on this particular flagpole," he said.
Cr Doukas reiterated it was important to ensure this was done.
"Yeah, because I mean - who's to say that some radical group can't go into the tourist information centre and ask for the key to it and fly their flag because they've made up a story about a national day or something and the next minute we've got all hell breaking loose," he said.
The council spokesman said the Australian national flag protocols were followed on Australia Day.
"The Australian flag, Indigenous flag and Moyne Shire flag were displayed on the stage during the ceremony and flew on council's official flag poles in front of council offices in Port Fairy and Mortlake on Australia Day - as per council's flag flying Policy," he said.
