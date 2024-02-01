The Standard
Bus crash victim 'left in limbo' after Tasty Plate's sudden closure

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
February 1 2024 - 1:58pm
Emily Blake, 24, had worked at Tasty Plate cafe for six years before its shock closure. Picture by Anthony Brady
Emily Blake, 24, had worked at Tasty Plate cafe for six years before its shock closure. Picture by Anthony Brady

A victim left with life-long injuries from a bus crash in 2009 has been "left in limbo" following the sudden demise of Tasty Plate.

Journalist

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

