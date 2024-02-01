Bus crash victim 'left in limbo' after Tasty Plate's sudden closure

A victim left with life-long injuries from a bus crash in 2009 has been "left in limbo" following the sudden demise of Tasty Plate.
Nullawarre's Emily Blake, 24, suffered a horrific head injury and other injuries including a broken femur while on board a bus travelling home from Nullawarre and District Primary School.
For the past six years she had been working at Tasty Plate's Fairy Street cafe two-and-a-half days a week.
But that was taken away when Brophy Family and Youth Services announced it was closing the cafe and catering operation.
The closure affected 19 staff members and 14 NDIS participants.
Brophy said the closure was due to the business no longer being viable, with the operation losing close to $1 million over the past four years.
Emily's mother Sue Blake said she was desperately seeking alternative supported work for her daughter.
"It was a vital service for anyone with a disability - it was more than a workplace for Emily," Mrs Blake said.
"People with disabilities want the same as you and me - they want meaningful employment, they want a reason to get up every day."
Mrs Blake said she was shocked and angry with the way the closure was handled.
"Tasty Plate was a wonderful organisation - it was more than a workplace, it was basically a family."
Mrs Blake said the process to find other supported employment opportunities for Emily was difficult because she did not receive NDIS funding.
She receives TAC funding.
Mrs Blake said that often meant long waits for approval of funds.
"It's just not right," Mrs Blake said.
"We're in limbo because of what's happened and I'm worried we will be waiting for a long period of time because of what's involved with the TAC funding."
Emily works at Are-able one day a week but her mother said she needed more social interaction.
Mrs Blake has written to Brophy Family and Youth Services.
She said participants and the broader community, which was a great supporter of Tasty Plate, deserved answers.
"I write with utter dismay and disappointment at the recent shock, sudden closure of Tasty Plate," she wrote in the letter.
"The reason for closure has been cited as insufficient participants and financial losses over the last three to four years.
"And yet potential participants were turned away and one NDIS support coordinator was informed that there was a participant waiting list.
"What did your organisation do to offset these financial losses?"
Mrs Blake said she wanted to know why staff, participants and the community were not advised the business was in need of more support.
"The long-term impacts of this decision are still to be felt, with many staff still looking for employment and participants - many who rely greatly on routine and structure left bewildered and searching for other supported employment options. Sadly, there are few and even fewer in a public setting," Mrs Blake wrote in her letter.
