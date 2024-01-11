Brophy has no plans to re-open Tasty Plate; 19 staff members now jobless

Nineteen staff members have been made redundant after the shock closure of Tasty Plate on Monday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Brophy Family and Youth Services chief executive officer Francis Broekman told The Standard on Thursday there were no plans to re-open the cafe and catering service despite a groundswell of support from the community.
"The financial situation under the current model meant it was not sustainable and as much as we'd love to still be operating Tasty Plate under the Brophy banner, it is just not financially possible for us to do so," Mr Broekman said.
He said the business had been operating at a loss in recent years.
However, specific details of the business' financial situation have not been revealed.
"Since the onset of COVID-19, the business has endured significant losses year-on-year," Mr Broekman said.
"Brophy worked hard to support the business for a prolonged period of time but the financial pressures became too great for a not-for-profit organisation to bear with a declining participant pool."
Mr Broekman said the organisation did not believe Tasty Plate would be a viable business to pass on to another disability services provider.
"With the significant financial liabilities, the operation wouldn't have been feasible to pass onto another organisation," he said.
"However, we'd love to discuss with any accredited service provider about how the model operates and whether they have any considerations and solutions around that."
Mr Broekman said Brophy would not be in a position to operate the business, even with community assistance.
"Brophy has no financial capacity to deliver in conjunction with a community partnership model due to the costs and complexities," he said.
"However, Brophy would be happy to meet with accredited organisations that have the experience and expertise in delivering NDIS."
Mr Broekman said Brophy invested significantly in marketing and recruiting new NDIS-eligible participants and worked closely on the ground with support coordinators and other disability support providers across the region.
However, he said the participant pool had declined to less than 20 part-time participants.
"We attribute this to more choices for participants in a maturing market," Mr Broekman said.
Mr Broekman said Brophy was heartened with the show of support for Tasty Plate, its staff and participants.
"Brophy is grateful for the overwhelming support for Tasty Plate from the community during this very challenging time," he said.
"It's been heartening to see so much love and support for a program that was unique and impactful.
"We loved Tasty Plate and the decision to close the business was incredibly difficult.
"The closure brings disappointment to all involved - internally and for our community which has supported the program for over a decade.
"We absolutely share in the sadness and disappointment felt throughout the community."
On Monday, Mr Broekman said deployment options were being considered for Tasty Plate's 19 staff members.
However, he told The Standard on Thursday they had all been given redundancy packages.
"Unfortunately all staff have received redundancy packages, which was an incredibly difficult decision to make," Mr Broekman said.
"Brophy will support all staff in their transition and wishes them well for the future."
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan told The Standard on Thursday he had asked the federal government to step in to save the organisation.
"I have made representations to Bill Shorten, the Minister for the NDIS to see whether there is anything that can be done to help and support Tasty Plate to get back on its feet," Mr Tehan said.
"The community was shocked by the announcement and what we've got to do is see whether there is any way we can make Tasty Plate viable going forward."
Mr Tehan said it was a vitally important service.
"We need to see if there are any measures we can take to get it back on its feet and we also need to ensure participants at Tasty Plate have options going forward to get the support they need," he said.
The founders of Tasty Plate - Helen and Richard Ridgwell - told The Standard on Wednesday they were shocked.
"We are devastated," Ms Ridgwell told The Standard.
"My family is devastated. The broader community is devastated.
"My husband and I have had over 300 phone calls from all over, including interstate and overseas."
Ms Ridgwell said the closure came as a complete shock.
She told The Standard the two came up with the concept in 2008.
"I want to express my sincere thanks to the original board of Realise Enterprises," Ms Ridgwell said.
"We couldn't have done it without them."
She said the committee worked for three years to get the concept off the ground before Tasty Plate was born in 2011.
Tasty Plate announced its immediate closure on Monday.
The closure impacts 19 staff members and 14 participants at the Fairy Street cafe, the South West TAFE cafe and the cafe at the city library.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.