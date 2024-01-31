Premier Speedway adds blue ribbon event to 2025 calendar

Premier Speedway has been awarded hosting rights of the 2025 Australian V8 Dirt Modified Championship.
The 35th running of the championship, which is scheduled for February 20-22, 2025, will return to Victoria for the first time since 2015.
"We thank Paul Markulin and the team at Dirt Modifieds Australia for the opportunity to host the 35th running of the prestigious event," Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said.
The news comes after Premier Speedway hosted back-to-back Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and Australian title meetings in January, with more than 30,000 fans flooding through the gates across the two weeks.
Premier Speedway Club last hosted the Australian V8 Dirt Modified titles in 2008, where Warrnambool's Tim Morse clinched a three-peat and his fifth overall championship at his home track.
"We have no doubt the wide high banks of Sungold Stadium will provide a great venue for the V8 Dirt Modifieds to display fantastic action," Parry said.
The championship will kick off on Thursday, February 20 with scrutineering, practice and Calcutta.
Night one of competition commences on Friday, February 21, with two rounds of heats and twin 15-lap features.
The second and final night - on Saturday February 22 - will include another round of heats leading into the features.
Tickets for the event will go on sale in October.
