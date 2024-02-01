Returning winger hopes to elevate game amid footy league's recruiting boom

A former Hampden league club captain is preparing for a stern on-field challenge after an influx of top-end recruits to the competition.
Matthew Field has rejoined Camperdown ahead of the 2024 season after two years playing for Noosa Tigers in the Queensland Australian Football League.
Field is anticipating a robust tussle for top-five spots with the Magpies eyeing a return to finals after they were the first side in a decade to win 10 matches in a season yet missed out last year.
"There has been some pretty high-profile recruits coming in for all clubs," Field told The Standard.
"It seems every team is getting stronger so it's good for the league, I'm looking forward to it."
The winger said "the timing was right" to return to Camperdown this year with a house renovation also on the cards.
He'll make frequent trips to Queensland throughout the year with partner Kate staying on up north for a job opportunity.
"It's a good spot to pop up for a little holiday," he said.
Field, who was part of Camperdown's run to the 2018 decider, has had no issues settling back into life as a Magpie.
He is among several experienced players to return this off-season, including Billy Arnold, who Field played alongside at Noosa, and Fraser Lucas, who spent time up in Cairns.
"I know all of them (players) so it's pretty easy," Field said of the club.
"We've probably got a lot of experience back this year.
"It's sort of going back to that similar age, we all debuted around a similar time.
"Fraser, Billy, Spencey (Cam Spence), Charlie (Lucas), we've been playing together for a fair while, it's good to get that group back together."
Field said there had been "a good vibe" throughout pre-season with strong numbers on the track under senior coach Neville Swayn.
The 27-year-old, who previously captained the Magpies before heading to Queensland, is aiming to bring his natural leadership skills to the field and play his role on a wing or off half-back.
"I always like to put in where I can," he said.
Field has been impressed with what he's seen this pre-season with Jake Clissold one player "training the house down" and both experienced and younger players alike putting in the work.
"They're all pushing their case to play in round one," he said. "It's good, a bit of healthy competition."
Camperdown opens its season at home against Terang Mortlake on April 6.
