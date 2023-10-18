CAMPERDOWN is getting the band back together as it eyes a return to Hampden league finals in 2024.
Midfielder Matthew Field has rejoined the Magpies after a two-year stint with Noosa Tigers.
He is the third home-grown player to fly back to Leura Oval, joining Fraser Lucas and Billy Arnold, who'd also spent time in Queensland, in investing in coach Neville Swayn's plan for next season.
The Magpies won 10 matches in 2023 but missed finals - the first side to clock that many victories in a decade and fall short of a top-five finish.
But it gave Swayn a solid building base with the non-playing mentor identifying areas of improvement.
"It is a lot different to 12 months ago, we just feel we're really organised, going in a good direction," he said.
"It is just good to get local guys back. From a club perspective we had a recruiting structure where we're trying to build the whole club, not just the seniors but the reserves and under 18s.
"There is a really good feeling around the community. Everything is really positive.
"You always want to get your local guys back. We've got Paddy Baker, he's a local who has come back over from Kolora too, so there's four guys already who are ready to go."
Swayn is thrilled Field has decided to return home.
Field's work rate, running capabilities and "grasp on the game" will be utilised.
"To get 'Fid' back is huge. He was our captain before he went up to Noosa," Swayn said.
"We consider him as an A-grader and a leader so to get someone to come back home is pretty big for us.
"He's a natural winger so I couldn't see it changing much really.
"He did play a little across half-back at Noosa as well, whether that's something we look at, but just because we know how well he plays that wing role it would be pretty hard to move him from there."
