GALLERY: Star recruit hits track as club ramps up its pre-season training

Star Hampden league recruit Ben Cunnington is fully immersed at his new club Warrnambool ahead of the 2024 season.
Cunnington, who retired from the AFL after 238 games last year, was among a large group of players to be put through their paces at Reid Oval on Monday, January 29.
Warrnambool and District league recruit Taylem Wason was also among the playing group, led by senior coach Dan O'Keefe, as were a handful of players out of the Blues' under 18.5 2023 premiership squad.
The session, which included a mix of running and skill-based drills, was GWV Rebels-listed teenager Sam Niklaus' last before heading off to board at Xavier College.
