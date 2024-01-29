The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Ballkid's ace time on court with reigning Australian Open champions

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 29 2024 - 2:54pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Robson stands in front of a tennis court in his 2024 Australian Open ballkid uniform at Melbourne Park.
Luke Robson stands in front of a tennis court in his 2024 Australian Open ballkid uniform at Melbourne Park.

Warrnambool teenager Luke Robson had a ball on court with the Australian Open winners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.