World of Outlaws ace switches to different US sprintcar series

ONE of the world's best sprintcar drivers has switched to an emerging American series for the 2024 season.
Warrnambool's James McFadden will pilot his Roth Motorsport sprintcar in High Limit Racing after moving from the World of Outlaws.
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet own High Limit Racing which is preparing for just its second season.
The series will consist of 60 races across 36 tracks and 19 states in 2024. There will be more than $5.8 million prize money on offer.
McFadden starred on the famed World of Outlaws across three seasons. He finished top-10 last season with six wins, 20 top-five finishes and 42 podiums.
He will race the Hodges Motorsport D5 car in the Australian Sprintcar Championship at Allansford's Premier Speedway on January 26-27 before jetting back to the United States for the High Limit Racing series which starts in February.
