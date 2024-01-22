Family plays major part in third generation racer's first full-time season

A third generation sprintcar racer is grateful to have two experienced family members in tow for his first full-time season.
Tasmanian teenager Chad Gardner is rubbing shoulders with the sport's best during a whirlwind six-week tour of the Australian mainland.
His grandfather Garry Luttrell and uncle Kurt Luttrell have been there every step of the way.
Gardner, 19, contested his maiden Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on Sunday, January 21, 2024, making the D-Main.
Now the Launceston-based competitor is preparing for another chance to master the Premier Speedway track via the Australian Sprintcar Championship on January 26-27.
His family's guidance will be paramount as he strives to finish his Victorian stint on a positive note.
"It can be a bit stressful sometimes, everyone's got their own criticisms but we just get it done," Gardner said.
"They work together. They have a bit of back and forth and eventually one is right over the other."
Both his pop and uncle raced 410 sprintcars. They were his inspiration for taking the next step in his career.
"I grew up watching them and it's been my dream to race sprintcars ever since I was five years old," the fourth-year apprentice mechanic said.
"I did a few races last season but I have just come out of wingless (sprints) so this is pretty much my first full-time season in a sprintcar.
"They are a good car to drive but they can be a bit evil sometimes. It's a bit hard to get your head around them."
Gardner had attended the famed classic as a fan.
The 2024 field surpassed 100 cars and was stacked with Americans, including eventual winner Aaron Reutzel, and home-grown Australian stars such as Jamie Veal, Jock Goodyer, Lachlan McHugh, Brock Hallett and James McFadden.
"It is very tough. It is a lot of work and effort to put in on this but I am passionate about the sport so it's all worth it in the end," he said.
"It is nothing like back home (in Tasmania) and qualifying is really important. I learned that as soon as I came over here.
"We're still trying, learning and getting all the experience I can. I am racing against the best of the best over here and it's very challenging but I am getting the hang of it."
Gardner is hoping to use the experience as a launching pad for an extended racing stint on the mainland during the 2024-25 campaign.
"Next season we can base our car over here and just race around Australia, race as much as we can, hopefully make a few more As and just get more confident in myself," he said.
