Health Minister accused of 'pulling a swifty' over $384m hospital redevelopment

The Victorian Health Minister has been accused of "pulling a swifty" over the $384 million redevelopment of the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said Tuesday's confirmation by Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas that the budget for the works would not be increased - despite escalating costs - proved the state government was not willing to show the same respect for the region's largest health service as it does to similar operations in Melbourne.
"I have long been concerned that Warrnambool hospital is not a priority for the government," Ms Britnell said.
"The Warrnambool community were promised a state-of-the-art hospital to service the region, but now face uncertainty as to what services and facilities will be cut from the original plan as costs continue to rise."
Ms Britnell said the state government had blown tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects across Melbourne but refused to commit the funding necessary to deliver the city's health service as promised.
"The Minister confirmed she understood prices had increased, yet refuses to commit the increased funds needed for the Warrnambool build," she said.
"I've always felt the government would pull a swifty on the Warrnambool hospital build, using the laundry to spin their story that the hospital build is on track."
Ms Britnell said she believed the temporary expansion of the emergency department was an indication the government was in no hurry to complete the project.
However, Ms Thomas did indicate on Tuesday she believed the project would be finished on time.
"The Minister clearly thinks it's OK to take away parts of the hospital that the community have determined as necessities," Ms Britnell said.
"We know our hospital cops the direct effects of the brutal winds, rain and cold air, particularly in the heart of winter when the rain can come in sideways.
"Undercover car parks in that environment are a crucial part of delivering proper and safe healthcare."
Ms Thomas said on Tuesday the project would be delivered on time "in the most cost-efficient way and in the already announced budget".
She was in the city for a tour of the $50 million Regional Logistics Distribution Centre.
