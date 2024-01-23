The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pool committee could apply for case in death of student to stay in lower court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 24 2024 - 10:06am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belfast Aquatics management faces six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Belfast Aquatics management faces six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

A barrister for a south-west community pool committee charged over the death of a student in 2021 says they may apply for the case to be heard in a lower court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Covering court and transport. Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.