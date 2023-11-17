The Standard
Pool management to dispute there were no safety procedures in place at time of student's death

By Jessica Howard
Updated November 17 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:31am
Belfast Aquatics management faces six charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
A south-west pool community committee charged over the death of a student in 2021 will contest allegations there were no safety procedures in place when using an inflatable obstacle course.

