Winner battles boss to the mini tri series' finish line

THERE was a race within a race when the Warrnambool Tri Club mini series wrapped up.
Winner Joel Wallace enjoyed a battle to the finish line with his boss Dallas Jones on Thursday, January 18.
The pair, who completed a 200-metre swim, seven-kilometre ride and 2km run, work together at UPR (Ultimate Performance Rehab).
"Dallas is my boss at work and we have done a couple of half-marathons together and we are pretty even for all of these sort of ones," Wallace said after the Blue Hole-based event.
"It is usually one or the other (coming out in front) by not too much so it's good fun."
The father-of-three, who moved home to Warrnambool in 2021 after seven years in Melbourne, finished runner-up in the mini series' opener a week ago to Jarrod Johnstone who was away for the second event.
Conditions were more challenging on night two.
"It was definitely windy. The bike is my weakest point so it was a little bit hard on the bike but the swim was fun and I enjoyed the run," Wallace said after his win.
The Warrnambool foreshore triathlon and Killarney triathlon - both in February - will help Wallace prepare for the Geelong half-ironman in March.
Dunkeld's Brooke Gordon raced from work in Hamilton to make it back-to-back wins in the women's section.
"It was kind of cool racing different people, there were a few different faces to last time so it made for an interesting race," she said.
