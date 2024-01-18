The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Winner battles boss to the mini tri series' finish line

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
January 18 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Wallace won the second Warrnambool Tri Club mini series event at Blue Hole. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Joel Wallace won the second Warrnambool Tri Club mini series event at Blue Hole. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

THERE was a race within a race when the Warrnambool Tri Club mini series wrapped up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.