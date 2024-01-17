Double celebrations planned for Australia Day

Recent tradition will be maintained this Australia Day in Port Fairy with the town's Lions club and its local municipality honouring community contributions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Moyne Shire Council has announced it will be presenting its Australia Day awards on January 26 at Fiddler's Green in Port Fairy.
This will include the citizen, young citizen and community event of the year awards.
Australian citizenships will also be presented on the day.
Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club will cater for the day with a free sausage sizzle from 10am.
The club will also present its annual James O'Neill Award to a Port Fairy citizen for outstanding community service.
Lions club member Jim Kent said Australia Day was an important occasion for the club.
"We are not interested in getting into the politics of things," Mr Kent said.
"January 26 is Australia Day and we have always celebrated that and will keep doing so.
"We are happy to be able to bring everyone together to celebrate our community."
On January 25, Moyne will be hosting an indigenous reflection ceremony in Port Fairy.
This will be held at Pea Soup Beach from 6pm and will include a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country from Gunditjmara/Kirrae Whurrong man Brett Clarke.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the two two community events would provide opportunities for shared reflection, healing and celebration.
"We will hear from a range of community members and councillors, reflecting upon and acknowledging the past, and imagining the future," said Cr Smith.
"This is the second year council has collaborated with Indigenous community members on an event around Australia Day."
Warrnambool City Council will be holding its Australia Day ceremony on January 23, while Corangamite will be sticking to January 26 for its festivities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.