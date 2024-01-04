Shire will 'stick to popular' Australia Day format with barbecue and bands

Corangamite Shire's mayor says the council is open to change on its "popular" Australia Day format.
The day would be marked at the Mechanics Institute Hall in Skipton in 2024 with formalities to begin at 10am, followed by awards, a free barbecue lunch and entertainment from the Lakes and Craters band.
Mayor Kate Makin said the event would not involve a separate First Nations memorial as neighbouring Moyne Shire Council introduced in 2023.
She said the council's invitation to conduct a smoking ceremony was declined.
"We are sticking to our popular format," she said.
"We did talk to Wadawurrung traditional owners about being involved, including a smoking ceremony. They declined on this occasion, which we absolutely respect."
Cr Makin said the council would act on what the community wanted.
"Corangamite Shire's Australia Day event continues to be well-attended, demonstrating that segments of our community value the event," she said.
"It's a day to reflect and to recognise the important work of our volunteers. We are open to change if it's what our community wants."
It comes as the council also announced its 21 nominees for its Community Volunteer Awards, the winner of which would be announced on the day.
Cr Makin said the awards were a way to acknowledge and congratulate community members for their selflessness.
"Thank you to the nominees and to everyone who steps up to make our shire an even more amazing place to live," she said.
"Your selfless dedication and tireless efforts are vital to social connection and wellbeing in our community.
"By donating time and expertise, volunteers have an impact beyond their immediate actions, helping build a caring and inclusive environment that inspires others to join in.
"It's always great to see new faces coming along and helping out with committees so I encourage everyone to get involved doing something you love."
Corangamite Shire 2024 Community Volunteer Award Nominees:
Community Volunteer of the Year
Young Volunteer of the Year
Community Event of the Year
