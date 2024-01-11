Tractor burnt in south-west hay shed fire

A tractor and hay shed were destroyed in a fire on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
About 40 firefighters worked for several hours to contain the blaze.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said 15 tankers responded to the fire on Noss Retreat Road at Casterton about 9.30am.
"When crews arrived the hay shed was totally alight. Several tractors were inside. One tractor was burnt out," the CFA spokeswoman said.
"Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria were also on the scene.
"The incident was under control at 11.09am.
"There were approximately 40 firefighters on the scene."
A Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed officers attended but were not required for traffic control.
An AV spokeswoman said no emergency treatment or transport was required.
It comes almost a week after a long-serving volunteer firefighter's sportsman car he used to rack back in the 1980s perished in a fire.
Two tractors and other belongings were also destroyed at the incident at Simpson on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.