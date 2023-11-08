The Standard
Strangling domestic violence case leads to 14-month jail term

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 9 2023 - 9:51am, first published 7:21am
A Casterton man involved in family violence incidents has been jailed for 14 months.

