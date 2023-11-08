Strangling domestic violence case leads to 14-month jail term

A Casterton man involved in family violence incidents has been jailed for 14 months.
The 41-year-old man, who cannot be named, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week for a contest mention hearing.
He was charged with assaults, breaching bail, causing criminal damage, trespassing and recklessly causing injury.
Magistrate Franz Holzer warned the man if he returned to court for similar offending he would receive longer and longer jail sentences.
He also put a 12-month intervention order in place.
The man had already spent 75 days in custody which has been counted as time served.
"It's up to you on your release to not offend in future," the magistrate told the man.
"She is supportive of you although the reasons for that may not be obvious to an outsider."
The man has previously served a number of jail sentences and been on corrections orders.
Mr Holzer said the man continued to pose a risk to the woman and it was difficult for him to ignore the reality of the situation, despite the view of the victim.
He said she was the person that had to live through the situation and he noted the man's behaviour including strangling.
The magistrate said any sentence had to be more than just a short jail term and corrections order.
He jailed the man for 14 months with a non-parole period of seven months.
