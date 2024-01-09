Dead koalas found dumped with cardboard boxes on roadside

The state's Conservation Regulator is investigating the deaths of several koalas in the south-west.
A spokeswoman from the government department said the incident was reported on Friday, January 5, 2024.
"The Conservation Regulator has received a report of several koalas found dead on Thistle Road, Portland," she said.
"Authorised Officers have recovered the bodies and are making inquiries.
"The Conservation Regulator takes all allegations of wildlife crime seriously."
Portland resident Helen Oakley said she visited Thistle Road on January 2, 2024, where she saw a dead male koala on the right-hand side of the driveway.
Ms Oakley visited the site two days later where she saw a further two dead koalas - one on a piece of cardboard and another in a box.
Ms Oakley said it was unclear how the koalas had died.
She said it was a timely reminder that residents should tie up their dogs at home if a koala was in their backyard and keep dogs on leashes while out walking.
Ms Oakley said koalas should also not be kept as pets.
It came after dozens of koalas were found dehydrated, malnourished, injured or dead following an unrelated logging operation near Cape Bridgewater between December 2019 and January 2020.
In 2023, two contractors, Bryant's Forestry and Earth Moving and Hutchinson Rural Contractors of Portland, were fined $79,000 and $20,000 respectively.
The landowner, James Troeth, is listed to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates' Court for a plea hearing in February.
Anyone with information about the latest incident or cases of wildlife crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.
