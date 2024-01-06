'It's like coming home': Nuns return to Convent at Koroit

More than 50 years after the Convent at Koroit closed its doors, nuns have returned to the historic site.
A charity garden event on January 6 served as a reunion for members of the convent.
Sister Jill O'Brien vividly remembered the day she left the building.
"I walked out that door on the 1st of June, 1973. That's when the sisters left the convent," she told The Standard.
Having opened in 1906 as the second foundation in Victoria, the convent disbanded once its membership had dwindled to just three nuns
"When I entered, there were 17 sisters here," Sister O'Brien said.
"For three, we were rattling around in a very large establishment that was expensive to heat."
The nun, who was raised in Koroit, was happy to see the convent's garden had been looked after.
"It's like coming home. It's nice to see this building cared for," she said.
