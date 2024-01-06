New festival joins Port Fairy's packed event calendar

The newest addition to Port Fairy's packed festival calendar has been hailed as a success by event organisers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Crowds flocked to the town's showgrounds on January 6 for the first Magical Summer Festival, which showcased local musicians, beer, wine and spirits stalls, food vendors and children's entertainment.
It was organised by The Bandari Project, a south-west nonprofit that runs a school in the Tanzanian town of Mto wa Mbu to provide educational opportunities to underprivleged children.
Co-founder Seif Sakate, who was born in Tanzania, said the event's solid turnout was a good sign for the organisation.
"We're trying to bring awareness to the Bandari Project and also raise some funds to run the school back in Tanzania," he told The Standard.
"We're hoping we can make this fit in to the Port Fairy calendar and have it every year."
Mr Sakate's partner and fellow co-founder Catherine Ryan said the attendance was a good mix of both locals and tourists.
"There's a lot happening at this time of year. We're competing with the beach and the market," she said.
"We hope that once people know about it, it might create a bit of momentum."
Donations on the day will go towards paying school teachers, providing breakfast and lunches to students and funding a trip for about 14 locals to visit the school in March.
Ms Ryan said the construction of a school library remains a long-term goal for the group.
"We were lucky that Folk Festival gave us a grant of $5000 so most of our expenses are covered, which is great," she said.
"It means that whatever we make is mostly profit to go back into the project."
Ms Ryan wanted to thank the many volunteers who had made the festival happen.
"That's why this community's so special. We couldn't run it without them," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.