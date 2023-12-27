The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New Year set to bring in a new festival to small seaside tourist town

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 27 2023 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bandari Project's Catherine Ryan and her children Kolo and Ikoro Sakate are looking forward to the Magical Summer Festival in Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady
The Bandari Project's Catherine Ryan and her children Kolo and Ikoro Sakate are looking forward to the Magical Summer Festival in Port Fairy. Picture by Anthony Brady

A new summer festival in Port Fairy will help 140 children living in extreme poverty to receive an education.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help