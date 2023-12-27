New Year set to bring in a new festival to small seaside tourist town

A new summer festival in Port Fairy will help 140 children living in extreme poverty to receive an education.
Local artists, boutique beer, wine and spirits stalls, food vendors and children's entertainment will feature in the first Magical Summer Festival at the town's showgrounds on Saturday, January 6.
The event is being organised by The Bandari Project. Co-founder Catherine Ryan said the day would help to raise funds for what the not-for-profit organisation does 11,000 kilometres away.
"The event is music, food, beer and wine," she said.
"It's the first time it's run - we hope that this will become an annual event and it will be something really great for the town.
"We hope people support it to make it bigger and better next year. Festivals in general are kind of disappearing right now, so we're hopeful given the amount of tourists at the moment and the locals we'll have enough support to keep it going.
"It's just a great chance for people to relax and raise money to support what we do in Tanzania, which is getting harder and harder with increases in the cost of living."
The Bandari Project has been gradually building a school in Mto wa Mbu, Tanzania, since 2015, with funds raised going towards supporting teachers' wages, furniture and books.
"We'll finally be at capacity next year so for the first time ever we will have a full primary school which is really exciting," Ms Ryan said.
"Our first kinder class will be graduating next year which will be really emotional."
Tickets to the event - which runs from 11am-6pm - cost $25.
Artists including Flynn Gurry, Eddie & the Exciters, Evie Mae, Lee Sonnyboy Morgan and the Flannelettes will provide all-day live music.
Five beverage stalls and eight food vendors will also be on-site.
