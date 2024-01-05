The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Family hopes to reunite with beloved pet missing since New Year's Eve

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 5 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Odi, a seven-year-old tri-coloured Australian shepherd went missing from the BIG4 Port Fairy Holiday Park on New Year's Eve 2023. Picture supplied
Odi, a seven-year-old tri-coloured Australian shepherd went missing from the BIG4 Port Fairy Holiday Park on New Year's Eve 2023. Picture supplied

The south-west community has banded together to help a Melbourne family find their missing dog who was spooked by the New Year's Eve fireworks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.