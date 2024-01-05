Family hopes to reunite with beloved pet missing since New Year's Eve

The south-west community has banded together to help a Melbourne family find their missing dog who was spooked by the New Year's Eve fireworks.
Yvette and Ben Johnston, their daughter Chloe and her friend were on an eight-day holiday at Port Fairy.
Mrs Johnston said the family went to the The Stump hotel (The Caledonian Inn) with Odi, their seven-year-old tri-coloured Australian shepherd who was born without a tail.
"We watched the parade, had some dinner then about 9pm my daughter said she would go back to the campsite with her friend," she said.
Mrs Johnston said Chloe took Odi back to the BIG4 Port Fairy Holiday Park because he was uncomfortable with the noise and crowd in town.
"They walked home and we were about 10 or 15 minutes behind them," she said.
"We got a call from her at 9.31pm (during the fireworks) just saying he got stressed and had broken free of where she had tied him up."
Mrs Johnston said Chloe had returned to her tent when her boyfriend chased Odi, who was still attached to his collar and lead, when he got loose.
She said Odi bolted down Albert Road and was later seen heading towards the road to Portland.
"There was only one confirmed sighting of him after that," Mrs Johnston said.
"A gentleman on Facebook said he had seen him attached to a lead or rope running down Powling Street."
The family spent the next couple of days searching for Odi, which included a trip to Portland.
"The general community of Port Fairy were absolutely incredible and helpful, one lady last night was still doing a drive around Killarney beach, door knocking and handing out leaflets," Mrs Johnston said on Friday, January 5, 2024.
She said it would mean the world to have their beloved pet back.
"He is dearly missed by two teenagers that he helped get through (the) COVID-19 (pandemic)," Mrs Johnston said.
"A special thank you to the Port Fairy community and the wider district because everyone has been incredible.
"A special shout out to Denise Leembruggen, Hannah Carrucan and Cassie Peterson from Port Fairy for driving along the streets and to other towns, the constant contact, delivering flyers, letterbox drops to farmers, door knocking and Hannah's whole family went out in the car last night together."
Mrs Johnston said it was hard to return home on Friday without Odi.
"We knew we had support locally but our children needed us at home," she said.
The family is offering $2000 to be reunited with their beloved pet.
Anyone with details on Odi's whereabouts can contact them on 0412 880 804 or 0402 124 778.
